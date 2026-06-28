4 Cool Features That Are Exclusive To Kindle

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Amazon's Kindle range dominates the global e-reader market, and while some people are ditching Kindles for non-Amazon e-readers, experts frequently cite Kindle devices among the best e-readers you can buy. Though some argue there's no need for Kindles anymore, the e-reader market has been steadily growing as readers increasingly realize the convenience of digital reading. Rather than stashing a physical book into your bag, and having to locate a bookstore when finished, e-reader users have access to digital libraries full of millions of ebooks, which are not only often cheaper than their physical counterparts, but come in a more portable package.

Amazon's Kindle range of devices, including the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite, are particularly popular due to their e-ink displays. This type of display reduces glare and mimics the appearance of real paper, offering long battery life and additional accessibility features across the vast library of ebooks available. While some of these features are available on other e-readers, there are a handful of cool features that are exclusive to the Kindle. Many of these features you may not even be using.

X-Ray lets you quickly look up details on important book characters or locations, while the Send to Kindle feature lets you easily send documents to yourself from other devices, and Whispersync for Voice allows you to seamlessly move from ebook to audiobook without losing your place. There's also a huge library of Kindle exclusive ebooks that you can't find anywhere else. Below, we break down four cool features that are exclusive to Kindle.