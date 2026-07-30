5 Forgotten Sci-Fi Shows From The '90s That You Have To Watch

When most people think about '90s sci-fi shows, their minds are immediately drawn to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Star Trek: Voyager," "Stargate: SG-1" and "The X-Files." Other folks might dig deeper and recall "Babylon 5" and "Farscape," which have stood the test of time thanks to their passionate fan bases keeping their memories alive. Audiences even got some great sci-fi cartoons back then, as evidenced by "Futurama," "Cowboy BeBop," and "Batman Beyond." Long story short: sci-fi thrived on the small screen in the '90s, but some of the best series flew under the radar.

With that in mind, this list will look at the underdog series that have since been relegated to the fogs of time. These shows weren't particularly successful back in their heyday for whatever reason, but not every great show can be a hit. From space-traveling war dramas to adventures set in the Old West, there is something here for all sci-fi buffs to enjoy. So, without further ado, here are five underappreciated genre shows from the '90s that you should add to your watchlist.