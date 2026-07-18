5 Best Alien Invasion TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Aliens are among us. At least, that's what Hollywood would like you to believe. While there's plenty of alien invasion movies to stream on services like Netflix, television is no stranger to producing fascinating tales of beings from another planet and the hijinks they cause. Even if humans aren't entirely sure if they're actually alone in the universe, there's some shows that may have you taking another cautionary glance out your window at night.

From a disturbing cartoon cancelled before its prime to a series that likes to travel through time and delightfully confuse audiences, we're taking a look at some of the best alien invasion shows ever to appear on television. Along with our own opinions on the matter, we took a look at iMDB and Reddit to see what critics and audiences consider their favorites. We can also tell you where each of these shows are available for streaming.

Should you find yourself devouring this list only to be hungry for more, we can also show you our thoughts on the best alien invasion movies of all time. Even if there may someday come a time when aliens do actually visit humanity, let's hope it goes a little more smoothly than some of the premises available below. It's also good to remember that being abducted by aliens isn't a valid excuse to call off work should you find yourself up all night binging these often award-winning sci-fi shows.