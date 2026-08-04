Not Samsung, Not Google: This Phone Brand Gets Consumer Reports' Top Reliability Score

Apple's smartphones actually make up the top 13 devices in the Consumer Reports most reliable phone brands list. That adds up to a whole lot of value and dependability for one of the top phone makers around. Second and third place on the ranking list go to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro respectively. Even the iPhone Air was reviewed and ranked on the report.

Even Apple backs the dependability of its smartphones by stating it designs products to last. By focusing on how customers use their phones and predicting what may happen in the future, the company builds its phones to be durable, long-lasting, and with a high amount of repairability. Apple follows strict tests on each of its phones to determine how durable and reliable they are. Through mimicking real-world use such as impacts from falling, exposure to liquids, and other situations, the tests are designed to determine the reliability and toughness of Apple's smartphones.

Even with how reportedly reliable Apple smartphones are, they can still break, wear down, or malfunction. That's where AppleCare comes into play. The add-on costs anywhere from $9.99 or $19.99 per month and allows owners to get repairs directly from Apple if their phone is damaged in an accident such as dropping it or spilling something on it.