4 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying A Subwoofer

Whether you're looking to put together one of the best home theater systems or need to create a speaker system for your music collection that will be the envy of everyone you know, finding the right subwoofer does a lot of the heavy lifting. A subwoofer is a speaker focusing on low-frequency sounds, such as bass instruments in music or key sound effects in a movie. The subwoofer often creates vibrations you can feel throughout your body.

If you want a great audio setup, but you aren't sure what you should be looking for in a subwoofer, a good starting point is avoiding common mistakes people make when buying this type of speaker. For starters, don't assume that because subwoofers play low-frequency audio that theyre all basically alike. The best ones will create sounds you can feel but that don't sound muddy or distorted.

Another common error occurs when people believe they'll just need to buy one subwoofer. However, if you have multiple seating areas in a room, you may need two or more units. Always pay attention to the size of the subwoofer you're going to buy, as bigger isn't always the right choice (or necessary) for your setup. Finally, people who only focus on a brand of subwoofer that matches their other speakers are committing a common error, as matching brands isn't required.