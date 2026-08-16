Who Owns Ultimate Ears Speakers?

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Walk onto a college campus, visit a crowded beach, or peek into a professional musician's heavy touring-gear bag, and you'll probably spot a product made by Ultimate Ears. The brand has built a dedicated fanbase since it was founded, dominating the market for both quality Bluetooth audio gear and premium in-ear monitors. However, unlike some hardware companies that operate as independents or faceless conglomerates, the corporate structure behind this beloved audio brand is actually tied directly to one of the biggest peripheral makers on the planet: Logitech.

Because Ultimate Ears is so popular around the globe today, offering some of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, many consumers simply assume the brand was born in a corporate boardroom. In reality, the business was founded in 1995 by Jerry and Mindy Harvey, with its origins rooted in some truly cool rock-and-roll history. At the time, Jerry was working as a touring monitor engineer for the iconic rock band Van Halen. Drummer Alex Van Halen was actively struggling with the deafening volume of traditional stage wedge speakers. So, in response to this undeniably hazardous work environment, Harvey built custom-molded earpieces containing tiny dual-speaker drivers — these in-ear monitors would help block out all the stage noise but still deliver a nice, clean, and isolated sound right to the drummer's ears. All of Van Halen loved the custom monitors, word of mouth quickly spread to other major touring groups, like Skid Row, and the audio brand was officially born.