Moving Your OLED TV Can Be A Tricky Problem - Here's Why

Unlike regular TVs, moving an OLED TV can be a much riskier task than it seems, even inside your own home. That is because they have a reduced thickness, and although this is attractive when you are watching these screens, it leaves a huge area on the device without any safe point to hold. Since any movement can flex the chassis, you can damage the panel or even drop the TV on the floor.

Although OLED screen models are extremely thin, they remain heavy, which can make transport even harder. A 65-inch Samsung OLED, for example, weighs almost 42 pounds and has only 1 centimeter depth. With no safe places to hold by hand and the need to share that weight with another person, moving a TV can become tricky.

This difficulty in moving one of these screens is one of the biggest disadvantages of an OLED TV, since a small mistake can cause damage that the warranty does not cover. In addition, paying for repairs can usually cost a lot, and many times buying a new OLED display for your home makes more sense than trying to repair it.