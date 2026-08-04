This New Satellite System Could Control Speeding Drivers Brakes - Here's How
Earth-orbiting satellites could one day play a role in automatically reducing a vehicle's speed if it exceeds the imposed limit, the Daily Mail reports. The idea, which is being considered by the European Commission, is a safety proposal to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads. If the plan moves forward, new cars will be fitted with a special device that communicates with satellites. The satellites will track the vehicle's location (with the help of GPS and 5G phone signals for precision) while the system receives information about the road's speed limit the vehicle is traveling on. If the vehicle is speeding, it will automatically slow down until it's back within the limit.
Reportedly, a driver will be able to temporarily override the system, but only briefly, allowing them to safely deal with a potentially dangerous situation. For example, a driver might need to accelerate to avoid a rear-end collision if a vehicle is approaching too quickly from behind or to safely pass another vehicle before returning to the correct lane and speed limit.
The proposed satellite system is different than Europe's current ISA (Intelligent Speed Assistance), which was installed in all new cars sold in the EU from 2024 (and multiple U.S. states are considering it), only warns the driver when they're over the speed limit and it can be overridden. Instead, the satellite system would intervene to slow a car, keeping it within the limit. No decision has been made whether to implement the satellite system, but if it's approved, it's unlikely to be introduced before 2030.
Fewer accidents ... or more?
The World Health Organization (WHO) stated on its website, "An increase in average speed is directly related both to the likelihood of a crash occurring and to the severity of the consequences of the crash." Speed limits are put in place for obvious reasons and, in an ideal world, drivers would always remain within them. But even careful drivers can sometimes exceed limits unintentionally by missing signs or simply failing to notice a gradual increase in speed. If implemented, the proposed satellite technology might help prevent these situations and potentially save lives.
But there are concerns it could actually result in more accidents rather than fewer. For example, if someone exceeds the limit on a busy road and the vehicle is forced to suddenly slow down, a vehicle following closely behind could slam into the back of the slowing car or swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid an accident. It could also be risky if a driver on a two-lane road is attempting to pass another car and needs to speed up to pass safely and avoid oncoming traffic. But what if the satellite system forces the car to suddenly slow? This could cause a moment of panic as the driver hurriedly tries to decide whether to go forward or hang back. As with any new system, success ultimately depends on how well it performs in practice.
Won't autonomous cars eliminate speeding?
What about self-driving cars? Autonomous vehicles stick to speed limits and should eliminate many of the errors made by human drivers. But widespread ownership of driverless vehicles is likely years away. Great strides have been made by Tesla, Baidu's Apollo Go, and Waymo, which is expanding its robotaxi fleet to major U.S. cities, but the technology is still mostly confined to limited and tightly controlled areas, rather than everyday private ownership. The pace of development has been slow because public roads are complicated and unpredictable spaces, with unusual layouts, construction zones, and extreme weather, creating serious challenges for autonomous systems and satellite speed tech.
But even self-driving cars can suffer malfunctions, and so might the new speed limit-proposed system. In San Francisco in 2023, a pedestrian was struck by a Cruise robotaxi after she was hit by a human-driven car and thrown into its path. The autonomous car came to a halt on top of the pedestrian after dragging her several feet and trapping her underneath until emergency responders were able to free her. The incident and others like it increased scrutiny of the autonomous vehicle industry and prompted the suspension of Cruise's driverless operations before General Motors ultimately canceled its driverless robotaxi program. These setbacks are a reminder that road technology needs extensive testing before it can be trusted on a larger scale, a factor the European Commission will hopefully be mindful of as it considers the satellite-based speeding technology.