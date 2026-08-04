This New Satellite System Could Control Speeding Drivers Brakes - Here's How

Earth-orbiting satellites could one day play a role in automatically reducing a vehicle's speed if it exceeds the imposed limit, the Daily Mail reports. The idea, which is being considered by the European Commission, is a safety proposal to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads. If the plan moves forward, new cars will be fitted with a special device that communicates with satellites. The satellites will track the vehicle's location (with the help of GPS and 5G phone signals for precision) while the system receives information about the road's speed limit the vehicle is traveling on. If the vehicle is speeding, it will automatically slow down until it's back within the limit.

Reportedly, a driver will be able to temporarily override the system, but only briefly, allowing them to safely deal with a potentially dangerous situation. For example, a driver might need to accelerate to avoid a rear-end collision if a vehicle is approaching too quickly from behind or to safely pass another vehicle before returning to the correct lane and speed limit.

The proposed satellite system is different than Europe's current ISA (Intelligent Speed Assistance), which was installed in all new cars sold in the EU from 2024 (and multiple U.S. states are considering it), only warns the driver when they're over the speed limit and it can be overridden. Instead, the satellite system would intervene to slow a car, keeping it within the limit. No decision has been made whether to implement the satellite system, but if it's approved, it's unlikely to be introduced before 2030.