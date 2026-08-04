Is An iPhone Actually More Powerful Than NASA's Apollo 11 Computers?

Technology is improving at an almost exponential rate. Yes, this progress can come at a cost (Amazon's data centers produce more emissions than some countries), but the pure processing power of modern devices puts the capabilities of older tech to shame. When people say your phone is more powerful than the computers that put astronauts on the moon, they aren't blowing smoke out of a rocket's exhaust.

Looking at the math, each Apollo command module housed an Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC). According to MIT's (link will download a PDF onto your device) documentation, each AGC contained 2,048 words of erasable memory (RAM). A "word" is an odd unit of measurement, but each word consisted of 16 binary bits, which means an AGC had 32,768 bits of RAM (or 4,096 bytes). Comparatively, the iPhone 17 Pro has 12GB of RAM (12 x 109 bytes), which is 2,928,257.69 times as many bytes as the AGC.

Of course, RAM alone makes for a poor computer; each AGC also utilized a processing unit and Read-Only Memory (ROM) – non-rewriteable data that tells a computer how to perform key functions such as start up. The CPU had a processing speed of 2.048 MHz, although some sources claim its effective speed was closer to 0.043 MHz, while the ROM housed 72KB of data. Comparatively, the CPU of the iPhone 17 Pro operates at speeds anywhere between 850 and 2,100 MHz, and while it doesn't have ROM in the traditional sense, the phone can store up to 1TB of data. Even if you pooled the processing and storage power of every AGC into a single unit, it wouldn't come close to a modern smartphone's capabilities.