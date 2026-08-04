4 Of The Worst-Rated Smart Locks, According To Consumer Reports

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Home security isn't limited to security cameras and motion-activated floodlights. As a matter of fact, one of the best "peace of mind" investments you can make for your home is a smart lock. Many of these devices take only minutes to set up, and once it's online, you'll probably wonder why it took you so long to buy one in the first place. Many of the best smart locks allow you to lock and unlock your doors remotely and can even be integrated with smart ecosystems like Alexa and Google Home for automated controls.

Not all smart locks are created equal, though, and Consumer Reports (CR) is just as good at calling out the cons as it is at praising the pros. Unfortunately, lackluster smart locks are very real, and short of saying "don't buy it," CR does everything in its power to shed light on the drawbacks of this lesser tech. Today, we'll be joining forces with the publication to spread the not-so-good word about smart locks that should be avoided.

Generally speaking, smart locks are designed to be foolproof in many ways, but a unit prone to failure could seriously endanger you, your property, and your valuables. That isn't acceptable, and we've handpicked four CR-tested smart locks that don't make the cut to prevent you from thinking "that one looks nice" and clicking the buy button.