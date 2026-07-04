How Safe Are Smart Locks?

Your house can never be too safe, especially if you have a smart home, so don't believe the myth about smart houses being difficult to set up or maintain. Plus, there are plenty of easy smart home upgrades for beginners. Smart locks are one potential option, but people might wonder if they're more secure than traditional locks. Well, yes and no.

At their core, smart locks are just electronic deadbolts. Many have keypads like those you see on high-tech safes in shows and movies, while others can be unlocked with your phone. Some of the best smart locks you can buy also feature fingerprint scanning technology and bundle many of these features together — along with physical keyholes for backup.

Assuming you purchase a smart lock that doesn't require a key, you no longer have to worry about being locked out should you lose that key. You do have to remember a code, and with some smart locks, make sure your phone has enough charge to connect. Unlike regular locks, you can change the code as needed, instead of hiring a locksmith should you misplace the keys. And if you're expecting guests, they can let themselves in with a shared password. No more hiding keys under rocks that burglars might discover. But this doesn't mean smart locks are foolproof.