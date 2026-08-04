Why Do Roku Remotes Have Different Shortcut Buttons?

It may be difficult to not notice the individual shortcut buttons on your Roku remote. These buttons give you direct access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, among many others. Instead of having to search through your TV's various apps to find your streaming platform of choice, you can simply press the desired button to quickly bring up the app.

As to why there are different buttons for streaming platforms, it all comes down to one key thing: Money. The channels listed on your specific remote paid a large sum of cash to appear as buttons on remotes. Your specific remote may feature different dedicated buttons, as the channel shortcuts may vary across remotes. Your remote may have shortcuts to Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix, while another may replace one, two, or all four with others. There are so many Roku remotes you can buy, and you'll find different shortcuts depending on the model you purchase.

The buttons cannot be changed, updated, or disabled, so you will be stuck with the buttons you have even if you don't subscribe to the shortcut indicated on the button. It's not just streaming platforms, however, as many other remotes can have buttons to other apps or channels.