Need A New Roku Remote? These Are The 10 Best Official (And Unofficial) Options
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're the proud owner of a Roku device, be it a smart TV, streaming stick, or entertainment player, then your remote is your most trusted friend. It'll take you to your apps and shows, change the volume, and sometimes enable an extra feature or two. The in-box remote is reliable, hardy, and designed with the Roku operating system in mind. Sometimes, though, you might need to buy a replacement remote, and you'll want to know what your best options are.
There are many reasons why you might need a replacement Roku remote. They're small and so easy to lose, and tech we use every day can get damaged from any number of sources.
People who've gone through our best Roku remotes ranked list will have seen all of the options that Roku sells. But there are plenty of unofficial alternatives, and you'll be able to find the best Roku replacement remotes right here. Some are similar to the official models, and others are different: they might miss buttons or have extra ones.
You'll find options for TVs running the Roku software, as well as Roku's own sets, streaming sticks, and media players. These picks all have high review ratings, reasonable prices, and, sometimes, extra features to enjoy, and we made sure to ignore options with very few reviews — these all have plenty of user responses.
So let's look at the 10 best official and unofficial Roku replacement remotes, so you can find a new option to buy.
Roku TV remote
We'll begin with the "standard" Roku TV remote control, which many of you will already be familiar with. It is, after all, the model of remote that many Roku TVs and streaming sticks come with by default. If you liked using it when it came with your TV, why not buy the same one again?
The fact it's a popular remote can be seen in its average review score on Amazon; at 4.6, it's matched only by the voice-control Roku controller. Testament to its popularity is that, even though it's the default in-box controller, so many people have bought it again that it has over 28,000 reviews on Amazon.
The Roku TV remote control is more feature-light than some of Roku's other options. It doesn't have voice commands or a guide button, for example, and it only works on Roku TVs, not Players or Streaming Sticks. So you can't use it on anything you'll find on our list of Roku streaming devices ranked worst to best.
The four quick-open buttons summon Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and the Roku Channel. You can buy the Roku TV remote control for $9.99, or in a pack of two for $19.98 — while that isn't much of a saving for a spare, the double pack often sees discounts on Amazon.
Roku Voice remote
Not a fan of the standard remote for controlling your TV, and don't want to control your Roku TV with an Android phone? Then you can use your voice, as long as you have the Roku Voice Remote.
This remote has many of the same buttons as the standard model, though with the hotkey for the Roku Channel replaced with one for Paramount Plus. However, the biggest change is the added voice command icon. When you press and hold this, you can summon the voice assistant on your Roku device to quickly bring up your chosen streaming service or show.
No unofficial Roku remotes have voice access — this is your only option if you'd like to browse TV with spoken commands. An extra bonus of this remote is that it works on all Roku products, not just TVs. You're paying for these additions, though, because it costs $19.88, almost the price you're paying for two of the standard devices.
With an average review score of 4.6 and over 20,000 reviews, there are clearly a lot of pleased Roku Voice remote buyers.
Acoyer remote
The most-reviewed Roku remote replacement that wasn't made by the company itself is the Acoyer Roku remote, which comes in a two-pack for $14.46. At 4.5 stars out of five on Amazon, it's clearly popular, and that's with just shy of 55,000 responses. That score cements this as the most popular unofficial remote featured on this list.
This option retains some aspects of the standard Roku remote look, like its side-mounted volume rocker and the lack of a voice button, but with a slightly different layout for the streaming service app buttons. The icons are in a list, not a square, and they bring up Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Disney+.
Almost all of the positive reviews point out how seamlessly the Acoyer remote works with Roku devices, so you get the same experience as on one of the company's controllers at a competitive price.
Just note that the Acoyer Roku remotes only work on smart TVs running Roku, not the company's streaming sticks or players.
Roku Voice Remote Pro
There are plenty of hidden features Roku users should know about, and that's doubly true if you buy one of Roku's Voice Remote Pro models, as they give you a little bit more... if you're happy to pay a high fee to get one. With the Pro remote, you get a built-in battery (so you can charge it via a cable) and programmable buttons. (Getting to know the latter option is one of our best Roku TV streaming stick tips to take full advantage of the company's tech.)
You can buy the Roku Voice Remote Pro first-gen remote for $29.99, or the Roku Voice Remote Pro second-gen remote for $29.88. The newer model has a longer battery life, backlit buttons, and a USB-C port for charging, but one of the programmable buttons has been replaced with one which summons the TV guide. The older model has one useful feature missing in the other, though: a 3.5mm jack, so you can plug in wired earbuds or headphones to listen to your TV.
Another change is that the first-gen model has shortcuts to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Paramount+, and the latter has been swapped to Roku Channel for the second-gen version.
Both remotes seem equally popular, with an average review score on Amazon of 4.5. However, the older model has far more responses, at 16,600 to the first-gen model's 6,400.
Gotellx remote
If you want the cheapest Roku replacement remote you can find, then this is the one for you. At $5.97 for two, you're paying less than $3 for a single remote when you buy the Gotellx remote.
Suspicious about the price? Don't be, as the Gotellx has an average review score on Amazon of 4.5 stars, with 2,200 reviews in total. Reviews call them good-value Roku replacements thanks to their being easy to use and having all the features that the standard Roku remotes have. They even have the volume rocker and mute button on the side, a feature that some of the other cheap options don't have.
The quick-channel list brings up Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or Disney+, and despite the low price, this remote has a few buttons missing on alternatives.
Like on many of the options on this list, the compatibility list of the Gotellx remote is a little limited. You have to use a Roku smart TV in order to use it, so if you own a streaming stick or media player, this won't work for you.
OneBom remote with cover
Several of the best Roku remote alternatives just give you a new remote, but the OneBom replacement Roku remote gives you a little extra; it includes an extra Roku streaming accessory that'll stop you needing to buy new remotes so frequently. That's right: it comes with a protective cover. These glow in the dark, so you can find them when the lights are low, and also have a wristband.
You actually get two remotes and covers for $8.98, so it's a good-value option. There are six colors: navy, cyan, red, green, pink, and yellow, and you can pick the remotes up in one of nine bundles that offers two different colors. There's no option for two of the same color, though.
The average Amazon score of 4.5 shows that users find them reliable — even if there are only around 1,200 reviews on the site. These aren't the only Roku replacement remotes with protective covers, but they're the only option with a large number of positive reviews.
If you're a fan of the Roku remote's side-mounted volume rocker, then you'll be saddened to see that those buttons are on the front here. The quick-app buttons are for Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney Plus, so it's a fairly different selection than Roku's own option, but there's no voice control. According to the listing, the remote only works for Roku TVs, not for Players or Sticks.
Angrox remote
Not everyone likes how Roku's own remote and many alternatives have the volume and mute buttons on the side. It's a placement that's unusual for TV remotes, and it can take some getting used to. If you count yourself in that crowd, then the Angrox remote will be a suitable replacement. Like a few picks on this list, it puts the buttons to raise, lower, and cancel sound on the front of the remote.
This option has one other key difference from many non-Roku options: despite the picture showing two, it only comes in a single pack, costing $9.99. If you don't want two new remotes, this is one of the few available purchases that will only give you one — perfect if you only need a back-up to complement a working remote you currently own.
With 21,200 reviews online, this is a popular remote, although its average score is slightly lower than some alternatives at 4.3 stars. Its channel buttons bring you to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, and it works with Roku TVs but not other devices from the company.
Yosun remote
People who've made it this far in the list will have noticed that most Roku replacement remotes hark very close to the company's option in terms of their shape, with a rounded, pebbly design. That's not the case with the Yosun remote, which has a shape that's more angular than some others.
It costs $9.99 to pick up two Yosun remotes, so it's among the most affordable options on the list. Like the Gotellx, it offers Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube as the channel buttons, but unlike that remote, it uses their actual logos on the buttons. Talking of these controls, the volume buttons are on the front, though lower down in the order than on many alternatives.
Over 11,000 reviewers on Amazon have given the product a 4.3-star average, praising the remote's quality and ease of use, but sometimes criticizing how responsive the buttons can feel. In terms of compatibility, it works with Roku TVs from a number of brands, but not media players or streaming sticks.
Omaic remote
At first glance, the Omaic Roku replacement remote looks very similar to the official option, albeit with a Paramount+ channel button replacing the Roku Channel one. But look harder, and you'll notice that it's actually missing a power button and volume rocker. No, they're not on the front — the remote just doesn't have them.
The feature set is different from most other options on this list, too. The Omaic remotes, which come in a two-pack for $12.99, only work on a select list of Roku devices: the Box, Express, Premiere, Ultra, and Player. Roku TVs aren't on that list, crucially. However many options we've covered on this list have only worked on Roku TVs, so the Omaic is a useful alternative to know about.
On Amazon, the Omaic has 7,600 reviews and an average score of 4.5 stars out of five, so it's been well received despite missing the power and volume buttons. The biggest complaint is the lack of the missing buttons, so it's best for people who intentionally don't want these options, find themselves accidentally pressing them all the time, or have another way of controlling their Roku.
Loutoc remote
If you've noticed that all of the other streaming sticks on this list only offer quick channel buttons pointing to on-demand streaming services, and you want something different, then perhaps the Loutoc Roku remote control is what you need. Its four buttons go to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Sling; that's right, you can access live TV streaming at the press of a button.
Don't go jumping to buy it just yet. You should know that, like the Omaic, the Loutoc is missing a power button and volume buttons. You'll only be able to control volume via the physical set or a separate remote. It also only works on certain Roku dongles and players like the Express, Box, and Premiere, so it won't work on smart TVs.
A two-pack of Loutoc remotes costs $13.99, and 21,700 reviews give it an average score of 4.4, so it's been well received despite the missing features. Reviews say it's easy to use, pairing as soon as you put the batteries in.
Methodology
To find the remotes for this list, Amazon was used — this is due to its user reviews pulling in far higher numbers of responses, which made ascertaining the most popular remotes easier.
Two factors limited which remotes were included. Firstly, every remote you'll find on this list had an average review ranking of 4.3 stars out of five when this article was written. This ensures that people who've used them think they're high quality. Secondly, every remote had a minimum of 1,000 reviews, which ensures that the score comes from a wide pool of users. The remotes above are all ten options that fit this criterion at the time of writing.
If you're thinking of buying one of these remotes, there are three important things to ask yourself. Firstly, what Roku devices do you have? Lots of options on this list are only compatible with TVs, or only with media players, and so it's vital to consider. Secondly, which streaming apps do you use frequently? The options above all have Netflix, but beyond that, they offer different combinations of the major video platforms, and it's worth buying one that will give you quick access to your favorite apps. The third thing to ask is which button layout you prefer: volume buttons on the side or on the front of the remote?