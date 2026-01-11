Every Roku Remote You Can Buy, Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roku streaming devices and smart TVs make up one of the most popular streaming ecosystems on the market. Whether you're thinking about buying a Roku Streaming Stick to add Netflix and Hulu to an older TV, or you want to grab a 65-inch Roku Pro Series 4K TV, there's a Roku device for just about every budget and household. Considering the company has been producing tech since 2008, this also means there are a lot of Roku remotes out there.

As you can guess, you'll be hard-pressed to get your hands on a Roku-branded replacement remote for one of the company's legacy devices unless you're shopping on eBay or other third-party sites. You may also be able to purchase replacement bundles with two or three Roku remotes, but you'll need to make sure the controllers are compatible with your Roku hardware.

Right now, there are four Roku remotes you'll be able to purchase brand-new: the Roku TV Remote, the Roku Voice Remote, the Roku Voice Remote Pro, and the Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition). We're going to rank Roku's current remote lineup from worst to best, based on important criteria like picture and sound features, price, and overall performance.