The Likely Reasons Why Apple Stopped Making Battery Packs

No company has built brand loyalty in America quite like Apple through the iPod, MacBook Air, and iPhone. In our current era where smartphones define daily modern life, survey after survey has found more than 90 percent of iPhone owners would buy another one when the time came. The company sits on a throne it made through attractive software paired with sleekly designed hardware.

Apple also sells accessories under its own name, spanning the spectrum from Apple Watch bands to iPad cases to MagSafe battery packs for the iPhone. Well, it used to. It now only sells one such battery pack specifically for the iPhone Air — so it won't stay magnetically attached to any other iPhone. Most recently, before the iPhone Air Battery Pack, the company had a MagSafe Battery Pack it sold from July 2021 to September 2023, when it debuted the first iPhone with a USB-C port instead of the company's proprietary Lightning design.

Outside of the iPhone Air Battery Pack, demand for an Apple-made USB-C MagSafe Battery Pack has been met with silence. Apple has never explained why it discontinued its previous version, and it will likely discontinue the battery it made for the iPhone Air sooner rather than later if that product lineage ends at one. While there is no definitive explanation as to why the tech giant has left this gap in its accessory lineup, there is some history that can help us read between the lines.