Not All OtterBox Accessories Have A Lifetime Warranty - How To Check If Yours Does

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When you hear the name OtterBox, you probably picture a smartphone case that could easily survive drops and bumps from a fun weekend outdoors. The brand worked for 25 years to solidify its reputation as a go-to option for rugged, no-nonsense device protection, and its continued popularity is testimony to this. But while many folks have benefited from the lifetime warranties the company attaches to its phone cases, some have been surprised to find out that its other accessories (including things like its stands and wrist straps) don't have this same coverage. So before you spend extra on an OtterBox gadget, consider checking its warranty first.

Thanks to that warranty, made possible by the tough-as-nails design, OtterBox easily falls into the no-brainer category for most durable phone case brands. And while OtterBox's lineup expanded over the years to include a variety of accessories, like wireless phone chargers, smartwatch cables, charging stands, and even wrist straps, its warranty terms didn't follow suit. According to the company, warranties for these items only cover manufacturer defects, like material or workmanship. This is pretty standard for the industry; however, it's worth noting that OtterBox actually only advertises a limited lifetime warranty (with a time limit) for its products. Since you want your dollars to stretch as far as they can with both your smartphone and its accessories, especially if you opt to pay a premium for a trusted brand name, it's important to pay attention to that warranty fine print.