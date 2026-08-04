Not All OtterBox Accessories Have A Lifetime Warranty - How To Check If Yours Does
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When you hear the name OtterBox, you probably picture a smartphone case that could easily survive drops and bumps from a fun weekend outdoors. The brand worked for 25 years to solidify its reputation as a go-to option for rugged, no-nonsense device protection, and its continued popularity is testimony to this. But while many folks have benefited from the lifetime warranties the company attaches to its phone cases, some have been surprised to find out that its other accessories (including things like its stands and wrist straps) don't have this same coverage. So before you spend extra on an OtterBox gadget, consider checking its warranty first.
Thanks to that warranty, made possible by the tough-as-nails design, OtterBox easily falls into the no-brainer category for most durable phone case brands. And while OtterBox's lineup expanded over the years to include a variety of accessories, like wireless phone chargers, smartwatch cables, charging stands, and even wrist straps, its warranty terms didn't follow suit. According to the company, warranties for these items only cover manufacturer defects, like material or workmanship. This is pretty standard for the industry; however, it's worth noting that OtterBox actually only advertises a limited lifetime warranty (with a time limit) for its products. Since you want your dollars to stretch as far as they can with both your smartphone and its accessories, especially if you opt to pay a premium for a trusted brand name, it's important to pay attention to that warranty fine print.
What exactly is the fine print on these warranties?
Wondering what the breakdown is when it comes to OtterBox's limited lifetime warranties for its accessories? There's some good news here and some bad news. According to the official OtterBox warranty terms, protective cases are covered for three years. The company legally defines "lifetime" here as three years past the original purchase or delivery date.
And again, OtterBox's mobile accessories tell a slightly different story. If you buy something like one of its wall chargers, a braided USB-C cable, a wireless charging stand, or even a stylish wrist strap, the company strictly sets that "lifetime" mobile accessory warranty at just two years. Bought a Private Collection or Limited Edition speciality item? You only have one year of "lifetime" coverage before you're on your own.
So, although the term "lifetime" sounds, on its face, like it would last a lifetime, OtterBox rolls out its own definition for the term, depending on the product in question. Two years is admittedly still a decent warranty length in the realm of mobile accessories, though there are plenty of Android phone accessories that are built to last. If you tend to upgrade your smartphone every year or two, there's nothing to be concerned about here. On the other hand, if you tend to stretch your phone and its accessories longer than that, just make sure you're being careful.
How can you check your OtterBox coverage and file a claim?
While OtterBox hardware seems built to last, random manufacturing defects can happen to anyone. So, if your mount snaps or your magnetic wallet just falls apart a week after you bought it, how do you check if you're still covered by the company's warranty?
First, you need to do the legwork and find your proof of purchase. If you bought the item directly from OtterBox, your digital order number is all you need. However, if you picked it up in a carrier store, or somewhere like Best Buy or Amazon, you will absolutely need to dig up that receipt to prove you're within the two-year warranty window. Once you confirm the purchase date, you can head over to the warranty claim section on the OtterBox website to get the ball rolling. All you need to do there is fill out a short online form and upload a clear photo of the defective product. There is, however, one small catch that might surprise you: the replacement isn't 100% free. OtterBox requires customers to cover the shipping and handling fee.
All in all, OtterBox gear is a popular and highly-regarded brand. Yes, it might be frustrating that your wrist strap doesn't have a longer warranty, but two years is lengthy for mobile accessories, especially since OtterBox products are solid and definitely don't fall among the cheap phone accessories you shouldn't waste your money on. And as long as you keep your receipts and watch the warranty window, you have a strong chance of still getting your money's worth.