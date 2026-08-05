Looking To Get A Matte Screen Protector For Your Phone? Try This Instead

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If you're spending any amount of time outdoors or in bright environments, you may find it hard to see your phone's display, or your tablet's if you're using that instead. A cheap and easy way to deal with this is to apply a matte screen protector, which also protects your phone's display from debris and other nasty elements. A matte protector, compared to a glossy one, offers unique benefits, such as better fingerprint and smudge resistance and improved visibility in sunlight. However, there are trade-offs to consider, as the matte design can affect the colors, sharpness, and brightness of those displays, making them look less vibrant in some ways. If you prefer the clear look but want the reflective properties, AR protectors are an excellent alternative.

AR protectors work differently because, unlike matte protectors, they don't use a textured surface, which is what changes visibility in the latter. By design, an AR film — a nano-scale optical coating — is applied to glass, incorporating polarized anti-reflective properties while still retaining a smooth, glassy surface. Some of the best anti-reflective screen protectors for iPhone 17, for example, are inherently engineered this way. AR protectors also keep the screen free and clear, allowing the display's high brightness or bright colors to shine through more accurately.

Because they are glass rather than film, they can be slightly more expensive. For a quick comparison, the JETech matte screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is $13 at full price on Amazon, while the JETech AR screen protector is $20 for the same model. That said, they're both applied the same way to the device screen.