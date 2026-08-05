How To Charge Your Laptop Without Carrying A Charger

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You open your messenger bag at the coffee shop only to realize your laptop is nearly dead and its power brick is at home on your desk. After all, there are many daily habits that can kill your laptop battery. You're understandably frustrated, but before you head back home, know that you might already have an alternative solution in your bag. If you're trying to figure out how to charge a laptop without the charger that came with it in the box, don't worry because modern tech has your back.

People often ask if they can charge a laptop with their phone charger. The short answer is yes, if both devices use USB-C. However, there is a catch, since laptops use more power than our phones do. While simple, garden-variety phone chargers have outputs of about 5W to 20W, most laptops will need at least 45W in order to charge efficiently (or even just to maintain their current battery percentage). You should note that smaller, more lightweight laptops like Chromebooks and ultrabooks won't require as much power as mid-range or high-performance laptops will.

Plugging a low-power cord into your laptop lets it charge slowly if it's powered off. But if you try to use it while it's plugged in, the battery will either stay at the same rate the whole time or drain at a slower rate.