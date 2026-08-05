How To Charge Your Laptop Without Carrying A Charger
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You open your messenger bag at the coffee shop only to realize your laptop is nearly dead and its power brick is at home on your desk. After all, there are many daily habits that can kill your laptop battery. You're understandably frustrated, but before you head back home, know that you might already have an alternative solution in your bag. If you're trying to figure out how to charge a laptop without the charger that came with it in the box, don't worry because modern tech has your back.
People often ask if they can charge a laptop with their phone charger. The short answer is yes, if both devices use USB-C. However, there is a catch, since laptops use more power than our phones do. While simple, garden-variety phone chargers have outputs of about 5W to 20W, most laptops will need at least 45W in order to charge efficiently (or even just to maintain their current battery percentage). You should note that smaller, more lightweight laptops like Chromebooks and ultrabooks won't require as much power as mid-range or high-performance laptops will.
Plugging a low-power cord into your laptop lets it charge slowly if it's powered off. But if you try to use it while it's plugged in, the battery will either stay at the same rate the whole time or drain at a slower rate.
What about power banks and other alternative options?
So, what chargers can you use to juice your laptop if your phone block isn't cutting it? Your best bet is grabbing a USB-C cable that supports Power Delivery (PD) and a high wattage (like the UGREEN USB-C PD 240W cable) and keeping it on hand. Wondering what PD stands for? The gist is that it's a fast-charging standard. But if you don't have one lying around (and aren't able to go get a new cord right now), look around for the wall chargers that belong to your other high-powered USB-C gadgets. A tablet's power brick often outputs 30W or more; that can trickle charge your computer much faster. Surprisingly, the charger for a gaming console like the Nintendo Switch can output 39W, which is often enough to keep your laptop alive in a pinch.
But if you're off the grid, can you charge a laptop using a power bank? Yes, but you'll need a high-capacity portable charger (like the INIU 140W 27,000mAh battery bank). Good laptop-friendly power banks have two key specifications. First, it needs to have a USB-C PD port capable of outputting at least 45W. Second, it needs to have a hefty capacity, at least 20,000mAh, in order to have a chance at filling your computer's battery. Standardizing your tech around high-wattage USB-C accessories is the best way to stay ready to charge all your tech. Keep a high-capacity USB-C PD cable and battery bank in your bag, and you'll never be tethered to a bulky power brick again. Now onto figuring out how to charge your phone without carrying a charger.