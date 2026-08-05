This 'Effortless' Battery Pack Keeps Your Apple Ecosystem Charged On The Go

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Apple's MagSafe technology provides an easy and safe wireless charging method for a variety of devices, including your iPhone and Apple Watch. MagSafe is part of gadgets you'll use every day, and the tech is a perfect match for portable chargers. While there are disadvantages to using battery packs, on-the-go charging is undeniably useful, and the Ridge Magnetic Power Bank is a great option.

Ridge's power bank goes for $79 on Amazon and the company's own website, the latter of which offers discounts if you purchase two or three. That's expensive compared to other MagSafe-compatible power banks, but it stands out for its Apple Watch support, which most portable chargers lack. In addition to attaching to your iPhone or AirPods via MagSafe and its two built-in cords (a USB-C and Lightning cable), the Ridge Magnetic Power Bank has a pad specifically designed to charge your smartwatch.

All of that means you can charge almost any Apple device with the power bank, including older models with the Lightning port, MacBooks with USB-C charging, and iPads, which don't have MagSafe. You can also charge multiple devices at once, making it perfect for those in Apple's ecosystem. Also useful are its kickstand and LED display that shows battery and charge levels.