This 'Effortless' Battery Pack Keeps Your Apple Ecosystem Charged On The Go
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Apple's MagSafe technology provides an easy and safe wireless charging method for a variety of devices, including your iPhone and Apple Watch. MagSafe is part of gadgets you'll use every day, and the tech is a perfect match for portable chargers. While there are disadvantages to using battery packs, on-the-go charging is undeniably useful, and the Ridge Magnetic Power Bank is a great option.
Ridge's power bank goes for $79 on Amazon and the company's own website, the latter of which offers discounts if you purchase two or three. That's expensive compared to other MagSafe-compatible power banks, but it stands out for its Apple Watch support, which most portable chargers lack. In addition to attaching to your iPhone or AirPods via MagSafe and its two built-in cords (a USB-C and Lightning cable), the Ridge Magnetic Power Bank has a pad specifically designed to charge your smartwatch.
All of that means you can charge almost any Apple device with the power bank, including older models with the Lightning port, MacBooks with USB-C charging, and iPads, which don't have MagSafe. You can also charge multiple devices at once, making it perfect for those in Apple's ecosystem. Also useful are its kickstand and LED display that shows battery and charge levels.
How the Ridge Magnetic Power Bank compares to other portable battery packs
The Ridge Magnetic Power Bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh, which is theoretically enough to fully charge most base iPhone models three times. Its charging speed is on the slower side for its size at 15W for MagSafe and 20W for wired, but that shouldn't be a dealbreaker for most users, especially those of us who are keeping our current smartphones for longer than we have in the past and still have devices with Lightning ports.
Overall, users seem happy with the Ridge Magnetic Power Bank. It has 4 stars on Amazon and hundreds of five-star reviews that praise its convenience, size, and light weight, including one user who says, "The magnetic connection is strong and snaps securely onto my phone, making wireless charging effortless without having to deal with cables." Though you can get MagSafe battery packs of similar capacity and speed for much cheaper, the Apple Watch compatibility, built-in Lightning cable, and compact size make the Ridge Magnetic Power Bank more versatile than most.