What Did Speakers Look Like In The '70s?

Audiophiles love to talk speakers, but its these devices from the 1970s that are often spoken about with a wistful tear in the eye. Referred to as the "Golden Age" of speakers by many, as the technology advanced quite rapidly during the decade, speakers in the '70s were showy in some cases but built primarily for practicality.

Speaker boxes from this era were often boxy affairs with lots of exposed wood grain and ornate front covers. Popular speakers at the time, like the Advent Loudspeaker and JBL L100s, drove the path forward, offering great sound (or a divisive argument on why it's overrated by audiophiles), with a design that was meant to be part of the decor rather than just blending in with the rest of the room.

It wasn't without purpose, though, as speaker boxes were designed not only to protect the driver but also to help with how the speaker itself sounded. Open-back speakers provide a cleaner listening experience, while closed backs are preferred by those wanting louder sounds.