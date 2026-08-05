How Accurate Are Google Maps' Walking Time Estimates?

I am "directionally challenged," so I rely on Waze navigation in the car when I'm driving and Google Maps walking directions any time I'm walking somewhere unfamiliar. I also use it to determine how long it will take to walk from one destination to another and to look up custom routes. Recently, my 14-year-old son wanted to walk home from summer camp, and I checked to see that it was a 40-minute walk. Well, that's what Google Maps says. But how accurate are the time estimates?

Based on my experience, they're very accurate, often down to the minute. But that's because I usually walk at an average pace. Not everyone does. If I were to calculate based on my best friend, for example, who always walks like she's rushing for a meeting, she would arrive long before the estimated time. My 14-year-old son, meanwhile, walks like he has all day to get to where he's going, which means tacking a few extra minutes onto the estimate.

So pacing plays an important factor, and there's no way to adjust the assumed walking speed if you happen to be a faster or slower walker. Perhaps this is something Google would consider adding in the future, but for now, it provides numbers based on average pacing that will be accurate for the largest number of people. From there, you'll have to adjust the time in your head, based on your average pace.