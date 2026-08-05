These Tiny Bubbles Could Have A Massive Effect On The Future Of Inkjet Printing

We're living in an era when a complete catalogue of humanity's knowledge is available from a mini computer in our pockets, but somehow, we can't get printers right. Home printers are notoriously bad, and even if you go for affordable inkjets that won't eat through ink after a dozen uses, they simply leave too much to be desired and will still put a dent in your wallet. Taking all this into consideration, you may believe that an inkjet printer is a piece of tech stuck in the past. However, Japanese researchers might have cracked the puzzle that will inject (pun intended) new life into these seemingly archaic devices.

According to ScienceDaily, research from Tokyo Metropolitan University has found a new way to affect the ink's drying process. Traditionally, this was achieved with chemical additives, but the new method involves adding tiny bubbles to ink. How does that help? Fine-tuning the number of bubbles in individual droplets of ink can significantly change the pattern that occurs after the liquid evaporates — all without leaving behind chemical residue.

Though it's uncertain how manufacturers will implement the technology in the commercial sense (or if they ever will), the finding doesn't have much to do with printing traditional A4 documents. Rather, it may make microelectromechanical systems (or MEMS for short) and microelectronics much more precise. Gyrometers in smartphones, for instance, use these types of printed circuit patterns and microscopic coatings.