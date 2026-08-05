These TV Brands Claim To Last For Years - But What Does That Really Mean For You?

TVs are probably our longest-lasting bits of tech these days. Unlike phones or headphones, TVs only get abandoned as manufacturers improve on the technologies embedded within, or if the underlying software has been abandoned. It's generally agreed that modern screens last between five to seven years, but this is an average across all types of screens. We're no longer just looking at LCD or OLED, but have to consider other panel types.

What does this mean for you? You should continue using the TV as normal. Being overly protective of your TV will just suck out the enjoyment of anything you watch. If you watch a lot of TV, every day, consider turning down the brightness to avoid any burn-in or LEDs burning out. Use your device — don't be scared of it — but do take into consideration that at some point over the next few years, you'll eventually have to replace it. One aspect of modern screens is that we have to consider how the panels are built.

For instance, RTings, which ran a massive test on TV durability from all angles, found that edge-lit TVs failed more often than other TV types being stress tested. In the investigation, it was found that edge-lit TVs were at risk of running into problems. The LEDs are placed along the edges but still generate heat. After some time, that heat either gets to the panel itself, causing warping or cracks, or burns out the LEDs entirely.