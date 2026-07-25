5 Things To Stop Doing If You Have An OLED TV

Although they offer great quality, the best OLED TVs you can buy are delicate, and there are certain things you should never do with them. The technology used in these screens was engineered to make what you watch look sharper, but at the same time, it also requires special care. This is why OLED ownership might feel a little different, especially for anyone coming from an LCD or LED screen.

OLED technology is fundamentally different from previous screen types that used a separate layer for lighting. Your new OLED TV has millions of pixels that can each create their own light, but their ability to do this can degrade as you use them, which could lead to individual pixels becoming dimmer. This wear is unfortunately natural and will happen with any panel using this technology, but the process can be sped up or slowed down depending on how you use your TV, meaning some habits are worse than others.

The good news is that you don't need to be a tech wizard or pay extra to keep your OLED TV safe — it's simply a matter of adjusting a few behaviors. There are some things you should absolutely never do on an OLED TV, and other things you can do but should avoid.