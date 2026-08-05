Why Don't We Put More Turbines Underwater? The Pros And Cons Of Tidal Energy

Compared to other natural phenomena, the tides are predictable. The appearance of the world's tides occurs at more-or-less fixed intervals, and in the event of some kind of major event that changes the timing or trajectory of the tides, it can be predicted far in advance. This is a major benefit when compared to the other major renewable power sources like wind and solar. Wind patterns in particular can be very tricky to predict, relying heavily on weather forecasts and atmospheric conditions.

The same goes for solar power, which can drastically lose effectiveness if some clouds happen to roll in. The tides are always moving, rain or shine, day and night, so there's less randomness to the power generated from them. While the tides are consistent and predictable, the potential power generated by them isn't quite as consistent. The chief conundrum here is that, due to the way tides physically operate, tidal power can only be used as an intermittent power source.

Say, for example, that a particular coastline's high tide occurs every day at noon. For those who need power at noon, that's great, but for those who need power in the early morning or late at night, when the tide has already gone out, there's not going to be as much power coming in. Because of this, tidal energy simply can't be a sole provider of power, requiring either the aid of another power source, or the ability to store energy in a battery, which would make things even more expensive.