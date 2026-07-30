New FCC Ban Is Coming For Your Robot Vacuum Cleaners Right Now

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is at it again. After its recent targeting of Chinese-made drones and routers, the FCC has updated its Covered List of banned devices to include a new category of "advanced robotic devices." While the rule covers humanoids and quadrupeds, it goes a lot further than that, as some of the best robot vacuum cleaners fall under the new ban, too, according to a report from The Verge.

The new category covers just about any software-controlled autonomous robots that weigh more than 4.4 pounds including its dock, can sense its environment, and connects to a wireless network. In addition to household robot vacuums, this also includes everything from robot lawnmowers to sidewalk delivery bots and even warehouse robots. This doesn't mean the robot vacuum sitting in your closet is suddenly illegal or that you need to get rid of it. It just means that retailers won't be able to continue to sell models that aren't approved.

This particular ruling only affects newer models going forward, and just like the FCC's router ban, those companies could always get approval to keep selling. Beyond robot vacuums, the FCC is also currently looking at targeting burner phones and adding in other restrictions across the board. So, while the router ban might have started this recent string of developments, it's likely the robot ban is the last that we'll see out of the current administration.