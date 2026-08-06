What Happens To Your Computer If You Skip Windows Updates

A reluctance to update Windows is understandable. After all, it's an OS notoriously loaded with features that slow down your computer. However, it also includes a number of handy secret features, as well as some lesser-known privacy features that make it more usable, and many of those have been added through updates.

Skipping Windows updates doesn't often lead to dramatic system failures, but it does leave known security holes open for attackers to exploit. That matters because Microsoft often patches flaws after researchers, customers, or attackers uncover them, and once a fix exists, criminals know exactly which unpatched systems are still vulnerable. Windows Update is not just about features; it is also the main way Microsoft closes security gaps that make systems vulnerable. When systems are vulnerable, they are easy targets for bad actors and can lead to remote code execution, privilege escalation, ransomware, and boot-level compromise.

A clear example is PrintNightmare, CVE-2021-34527. Rapid7 reported that multiple public proof-of-concept exploits circulated in June 2021, Microsoft clarified the vulnerability on July 1, and out-of-band patches, or additional software updates, followed because exploitation in the wild had already been detected.