What Happens To Your Computer If You Skip Windows Updates
A reluctance to update Windows is understandable. After all, it's an OS notoriously loaded with features that slow down your computer. However, it also includes a number of handy secret features, as well as some lesser-known privacy features that make it more usable, and many of those have been added through updates.
Skipping Windows updates doesn't often lead to dramatic system failures, but it does leave known security holes open for attackers to exploit. That matters because Microsoft often patches flaws after researchers, customers, or attackers uncover them, and once a fix exists, criminals know exactly which unpatched systems are still vulnerable. Windows Update is not just about features; it is also the main way Microsoft closes security gaps that make systems vulnerable. When systems are vulnerable, they are easy targets for bad actors and can lead to remote code execution, privilege escalation, ransomware, and boot-level compromise.
A clear example is PrintNightmare, CVE-2021-34527. Rapid7 reported that multiple public proof-of-concept exploits circulated in June 2021, Microsoft clarified the vulnerability on July 1, and out-of-band patches, or additional software updates, followed because exploitation in the wild had already been detected.
Outdated systems get hit first
The most famous example is the cyberattack WannaCry. Microsoft had already patched the underlying SMB flaw in March 2017. Still, the ransomware outbreak in May spread largely through systems that had not installed the update or were running older, unsupported Windows versions. The result was massive: more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries were affected, and hospitals, factories, and companies were disrupted worldwide.
That is the basic danger of skipping updates: you stay on the same version, but attackers keep moving forward. Even if your PC seems fine, an unpatched system can be exposed to ransomware, credential theft, and silent compromise long before you notice anything is wrong. In practice, this means updates can be the difference between a routine restart and a full-blown incident response.
The safest habit is also the simplest: install Windows updates as soon as practical, reboot when prompted, and keep unsupported versions off the internet whenever possible. For most users, the inconvenience of a short restart is far smaller than the cost of recovering from ransomware, a bootkit, or a worm that spreads through a known flaw you never patched.