Why Do Smartwatches Have Different Features Internationally Even When Bought In The US?

In 2025, Samsung announced that its sleep apnea feature on a variety of Galaxy Watch devices would soon be available globally, expanding to over 34 new markets with a software update. In 2024, nearly a year prior, the feature received FDA approval in the United States, allowing it to be activated and used here much earlier. This discrepancy may seem odd — why would a particular feature be available in a few countries and not others? The answer has a lot to do with the classification of each device and the approvals needed to offer accurate and reliable features, depending on the country in question. A smartwatch that connects to your phone, tells the time, and tracks your calendar appointments is really just that: a smart watch. But once you start adding health and medical functions, it becomes something more.

In the United States, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulates medical devices and products. The primary goal is to ensure that they're safe for everyone, are accurate, and work properly. If a heart monitor presumes to tell you how your heart is acting, or a sleep apnea monitor promises to alert you to conditional events, well, they better do that or else something could go awry. The FDA basically makes sure that's what happens and that the devices are on the up and up. So, smartwatches or fitness trackers with medical functions are regulated, sometimes even for specific features like Samsung's sleep apnea tools.

In other countries, the approval process may be different, or the governing body responsible for approvals may have unique requirements. This can result in a delayed approval for various features and functions.