Why Did Microsoft Stop Making Keyboards And Mice?
Microsoft launched its first PC mouse way back in 1983 and has since released an array of designs to help you control that little pointer on your computer screen. In 1994, with the home PC industry beginning to boom, it launched its first keyboard, the Microsoft Natural Keyboard. Microsoft marketed its Natural Keyboard as an ergonomic product designed to reduce hand and wrist strain for people typing for long periods (just remember that incorrectly sitting at your desk can also cause discomfort).
The Natural Keyboard was distinctive for its split and wavy design and went on to sell more than 600,000 units per month at its peak. But in the spring of 2023, the tech giant confirmed it would stop manufacturing Microsoft-branded mice and keyboards, as it wanted to instead focus on accessories for its Surface line of laptops and tablets.
But anyone who missed those mice and keyboards received some good news just over a year later. In January 2024, it was revealed that Microsoft had inked a licensing deal with a U.S. firm called Incase (owned by Onward Brands) to relaunch accessories from the Microsoft portfolio. Toward the end of 2024, Incase unveiled several popular products such as the Ergonomic Keyboard and the Modern Mobile Mouse, as well as the Wireless Desktop 850, which is a wireless keyboard-and-mouse combo. The items have Incase branding, but the web store and packaging include: "Designed by Microsoft."
Who is Incase and what does it sell?
Today, Incase's website has its own Designed by Microsoft page featuring keyboards priced between $29.99 and $179.99, mice from $24.99 to $79.99, and headsets between $49.99 and $119.99. The lineup also includes a webcam for $79.99. Among the current range of accessories, you'll find the rather striking Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard (pictured above) designed for a more comfortable typing experience. This particular keyboard came as part of Microsoft's Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop in 2013. Besides re-releasing old favorites, Incase communicated its intention of bringing out new accessories under the same label, so folks can look forward to some fresh designs as well.
But who exactly is this company that now provides Microsoft fans with familiar accessories they know and love? Well, Incase was founded by Tony Held and Bobby Chang in 1997 and is currently headquartered in Tustin, California. The company started with Apple-focused protective accessories and later expanded into premium tech accessories and travel gear designed for mobile users. Other gear on its site includes laptop and tablet sleeves, hardshells for MacBooks, and a range of bags that include, but aren't limited to, backpacks and tote bags.
The company has its eye on the environment, too, saying that it creates products "with their end-of-life cycle in mind," meaning it tries to use recycled or sustainable materials when possible. Incase also offers advice on its website that helps people dispose of their old tech responsibly, though there are some interesting uses for items like aged keyboards and mice worth considering.