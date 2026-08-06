Why Did Microsoft Stop Making Keyboards And Mice?

Microsoft launched its first PC mouse way back in 1983 and has since released an array of designs to help you control that little pointer on your computer screen. In 1994, with the home PC industry beginning to boom, it launched its first keyboard, the Microsoft Natural Keyboard. Microsoft marketed its Natural Keyboard as an ergonomic product designed to reduce hand and wrist strain for people typing for long periods (just remember that incorrectly sitting at your desk can also cause discomfort).

The Natural Keyboard was distinctive for its split and wavy design and went on to sell more than 600,000 units per month at its peak. But in the spring of 2023, the tech giant confirmed it would stop manufacturing Microsoft-branded mice and keyboards, as it wanted to instead focus on accessories for its Surface line of laptops and tablets.

But anyone who missed those mice and keyboards received some good news just over a year later. In January 2024, it was revealed that Microsoft had inked a licensing deal with a U.S. firm called Incase (owned by Onward Brands) to relaunch accessories from the Microsoft portfolio. Toward the end of 2024, Incase unveiled several popular products such as the Ergonomic Keyboard and the Modern Mobile Mouse, as well as the Wireless Desktop 850, which is a wireless keyboard-and-mouse combo. The items have Incase branding, but the web store and packaging include: "Designed by Microsoft."