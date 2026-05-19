8 Clever Uses For Your Old Keyboards & Mice

When it comes to computers, there's a special feeling that comes with getting a new keyboard or mouse. There's a satisfaction to the crisp, clean clicks of each key, or how smoothly the mouse travels across your desk. The imperfections of your old gear are whisked away for something new.

What happens to the old one, though? Lots of folks tend to hold onto their old PC peripherals and other components, thinking they might come in handy someday down the line. The new equipment continues to work just fine, so the old mice and keyboards just sit in a box, gathering dust.

The day comes when you decide you need to do something about them. There's no need to throw them out and feel wasteful, though. By repurposing your home's old tech, you can find new, creative ways to turn all sorts of old electronics into something memorable. Here are some creative ways to give your old computer parts a new purpose, whether that's finding a new use for them or completely repurposing their components in ways you might not have thought of.