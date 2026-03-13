10 Handy Arduino Accessories For Your Next DIY Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world of electronics is fascinating, but it has a high barrier to entry. Trying to program a full-blown computer or understand the complex circuitry of an advanced electronic gadget is impossible for a beginner. The Arduino overcomes this barrier by providing a simple computer assembled on a single board, small and easy to handle. You connect various modules, put together basic circuits, and watch the magic happen.

As you might expect from this open-ended premise, what your Arduino can do depends completely on the kind of accessories you have. The starter kit does come with quite a few odds and ends, but any actual project would require more than the default options. Of course, the exact components you need depend largely on what project you are trying to construct. But there are some accessories that are handy for any project, in addition to the tools you need. And we don't mean general-purpose DIY gadgets and tools.

The Arduino may be simpler to get into than a more advanced computer, but it is by no means a cakewalk. You are still dealing with an electronic circuit with multiple digital components. This means managing things like the voltages, current, and even the signal logic that flows between them. The default Arduino kit doesn't include many tools for these aspects, leaving you to figure things out through trial and error. It is better to use specialized tools to diagnose and understand your Arduino circuits more easily.