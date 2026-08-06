This Logitech Feature Can Connect Your Laptop And Computer Seamlessly

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If you've ever set up a dual-computer workstation before, then you already know how much of a hassle it is to juggle peripherals and transfer files between the two. You constantly have to switch your mouse and keyboard's connection and upload and download files to cloud storage just to access them on the other computer. This inconvenience is exactly what Logitech's nifty solution, called Flow, aims to solve.

Flow offers two main features. First, it lets you use the same Logitech keyboard and mouse on both of your computers. Transferring the connection is as easy as moving the cursor from one screen to the next. Once the cursor crosses over, your Flow-compatible keyboard follows suit. Flow also serves as a file and text sharing service. Whenever you need a file or text from the current computer, just copy it to your clipboard, then move your mouse and paste it anywhere on the other computer. Easy peasy.

Logitech Flow works exclusively on Logitech devices, though, and it's only available on select mice, touchpads, and keyboards. This includes Logitech MX Master 4, Lift, Casa Touch, and Casa Keys. You can use Flow on two PCs, two Macs, or one PC and one Mac. As long as the computers are updated to at least Windows 10 or macOS 14, you shouldn't have any problem. If you already have a Flow-compatible mouse or touchpad and want to try out Flow, we'll walk you through how to get it up and running on your computers.