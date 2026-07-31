Google Says The Pixel's Battery Drain Bug Is Fixed, But Users Disagree

While people experiencing the issue after it was supposedly fixed is bad enough, it isn't even the whole story. To make matters worse, there does not appear to be any mention of the idle drain even being addressed in the latest patch notes from the Pixel's July update. This has added additional skepticism to the proposed fix, as it seems like something Google would very clearly advertise in the patch notes.

If you've been lucky enough to avoid this issue, or just haven't realized it's happening, the bug first surfaced not long after the March Pixel update, when a Pixel 9 Pro XL owner posted findings on the Google Issue Tracker. That user traced the problem to one of the subsystems on the device repeatedly failing to enter its prescribed low-power state. This triggered continuous hardware interruptions, which kept the phone's processor from ever reaching its Deep Doze state.

What makes this particular issue especially annoying is that it's not the first time Pixel phones have experienced issues with the Doze system. In fact, Android 16 also broke Doze, and it took a while for Google to get it back working correctly then, too. Unfortunately, with the claimed fix not seeming to have actually made much of a difference to users' devices, Pixel users may need to wait longer to get a break from the annoying idle battery drain that has been plaguing them since March.