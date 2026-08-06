5 Car Brands That Offer Bose Audio Systems

It's hard to talk about Chevrolet without mentioning the Corvette, one of the world's most iconic sports cars. And guess what? The 1984 C4 Corvette was Chevy's very first Bose-equipped vehicle, which offered Delco-Bose speakers as an optional audio system upgrade. The base speakers were an unspecified set of 6-inch-by-9-inch drivers, according to Crutchfield.

Fast forward to 2026, and you'll find Bose systems in everything from the Corvette Stingray and Malibu to the Silverado and Tahoe lineups. Another popular vehicle with Bose speakers is the Bolt, Chevrolet's electric vehicle (EV) with some of the best factory-installed speakers. It appears that Bose went all in on attenuation for Chevy, too. The tech's official name is Bose Premium Audio and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and it's designed to reduce car and road noise so that you can focus on your music or podcast.

There are several Bose configurations, too; a couple of options include a 7-speaker and RichBass woofer system (available on the Silverado 1500), and a 10-speaker and Centerpoint Surround Sound system (available on the Tahoe, Premier, and High Country trims). We should also mention that these Bose systems are optional upgrades; each vehicle has a base audio system available, too. Over on the Silverado EV subreddit, the overwhelming majority were in favor of Bose audio, but a handful of users did mention that audiophiles may not be overly impressed.