What Happens To Your Robot Vacuum After The FCC Ban?

Of course, as with any of these FCC bans, it's important to understand that this decision doesn't automatically make your robot vacuum illegal or obsolete. In fact, your device will continue to operate as it always has, at least for as long as the manufacturer supports it. That said, software updates, security patches, and improvements might be affected by the ban, since the router bans that the FCC imposed have also affected software updates for those devices.

This change also doesn't affect any vacuums that are already being sold in stores or that are approved to be sold within the United States. Instead, this will directly affect the incoming stock of new designs and models. However, it won't stop them outright, as manufacturers will be able to get approval to continue selling. Companies will technically still be able to bring new models to the market. However, they will need to be able to commit to U.S. manufacturing and be able to show that roughly 65% of a device's components are sourced domestically from 2028 and 75% from 2029. That might be a surprisingly difficult bar to clear even for brands that already assemble in the U.S.

Robot vacuums don't last forever. Most owners report getting somewhere between three and five years out of a well-maintained unit before parts start wearing out. So if you've had your vacuum for a while, then it might be worth upgrading to one of the best vacuums on the market right now before some of them are no longer available.