What That Blinking Light On Your Anker Charger Means﻿

Chinese company Anker makes some of the most popular accessories for iPhone and Android devices, including power adapters, USB-C cables, wireless chargers, and power banks. These products generally charge batteries and are compatible with most smartphones that support wired charging via USB-C and wireless charging. When they malfunction, they'll alert users to the issue through blinking lights, so users can address the problem and resume charging. Anker wireless chargers typically blink in a specific color, depending on the model, to warn that a particular problem is disrupting normal operation. For example, a foreign object may be present between the charging surface and the handset. An Anker charger may also blink when electrical issues prevent charging.

Not all Anker chargers use the same colors to indicate a problem. Depending on the Anker charger you own, you may see a light blinking in a different color, including blue, white, orange, and green. But there are patterns that Anker uses to identify issues. The blinking may be slow (once every second), which may suggest a problem with the power adapter. You should ensure that your Anker product uses a wall charger that can deliver the required power. A fast-blinking behavior (once every 0.25 seconds) can indicate that foreign (metal) objects may be found between the wireless charger and the handset. Clean the charger before resuming charging.

There's another blinking pattern that may occur with some wired Anker chargers. You may see a white light flashing twice when a device is plugged into a USB-C port. That is normal behavior for the charger. The blinking white light will turn to solid white after those two flashes.