What That Blinking Light On Your Wireless Charger Means

Wireless charging is convenient; however, as it's still less popular than wired charging, not everyone is familiar with all the nitty-gritties of this cool technology. For example, many people wonder whether wireless charging will impact their phone's battery health, or whether they can use a USB cable and a wireless charger at the same time; the answer for the latter is no.

Another major cause of concern is a sudden blinking light on your wireless charger that you've never seen before. While it may seem like a big deal, you're likely just seeing one of your wireless charger's built-in safety features in action, and that's a good thing. This means that your wireless charger is working as intended.

Although different wireless chargers might employ the blinking LED to highlight different errors, it's typically the result of one of these few common reasons. Once you've figured out the cause of the indicator, you'll likely be able to get your wireless charger back in action pretty quickly.