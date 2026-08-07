Windows 10 Is No Longer As Safe As It Used To Be - So Why Aren't More People Updating?

Officially, Windows 10 support ended on October 14, 2025. Feature updates are no longer available for it, and neither is technical assistance through customer support channels. But Microsoft offered an Extended Security Updates program that moves the true expiration to October 12, 2027. If you you enroll in the program, your Windows 10 operating system will stay mostly secure from malware and cybersecurity attacks until that date. And if you haven't upgraded yet, you're not alone: Over a quarter of PCs still run Windows 10.

With the deadline growing closer, 10 is conventionally considered less and less safe, and the Windows 11 upgrade is free, so why would someone be holding off? There are a few reasons. For starters, Windows 11 is a broken mess, and Microsoft absolutely knows it. The development team has been gradually improving the experience, including adding the option to uninstall AI from Copilot+ models, but for some, it's not enough. Beyond AI and bugs, some people are running unsupported hardware. You can find ways around this, but those methods don't always work, especially after big Windows 11 updates. Given computer hardware shortages and price hikes, there's also less incentive for many to upgrade to new machines.

While many users are holding off on the update, the numbers have gone down from when Microsoft originally discontinued Windows 10 support. According to StatCounter, Windows 10 users decreased from about 42% in October 2025 to 26% as of May 2026.