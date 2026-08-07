How Do Hot-Swappable Battery Packs Work?
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Most modern electronic devices use built-in battery packs. These components reduce e-waste (or at least the need to recycle batteries), but you have to plug them into a wall outlet or USB port every so often to keep them topped up and functional. However, a new trend is spreading across the entertainment peripheral industry, marrying the best of both worlds.
Hot-swappable battery packs are a relatively new development in power technology that provide devices with a semi-infinite energy source without the need for power cords. Hot-swappable devices achieve this by using two batteries at once. The main power source is a removable battery pack. Once that runs low or dry, you just remove it, which is easy since, unlike the removable batteries that manufacturers once put in smartphones, hot-swappable batteries are easily accessible. Then you insert a fresh battery and charge the empty one. Again, depending on the device, the dongle that lets it communicate with your computer (or another device) can also double as a charging pad.
The main hook of a hot-swappable battery device is its ability to remain connected during battery swaps. Even Xbox controllers, which keep a charge longer than PlayStation and Switch controllers, disconnect while swapping out their AAs. The secret behind the hot-swap system's feat is the aforementioned second battery. Unlike the removable power pack, this secondary battery is built into the device and takes over when the main battery is absent. Think of it like an emergency generator that provides electricity during a blackout. While this secondary battery keeps a device active, it will eventually run out of charge and should be recharged (often via a USB cable) during downtime.
What devices use hot-swappable battery packs?
Since hot-swappable battery packs are a relatively recent innovation, few devices use the system. If you want an Xbox controller that doesn't chew through AAs, you need either a proprietary rechargeable battery or rechargeable AAs (USB-rechargeable batteries are worth it in this situation). But given the devices that currently use hot-swappable batteries, game controllers that utilize them might not be far off.
One of the first devices that comes to mind is computer accessories. Companies such as Glorious and Angry Miao have recently started selling mice with hot-swappable batteries, and rumors are swirling that SteelSeries' next mouse will also use this system. Headset manufacturers are also joining in on the hot-swap revolution. Glorious sells a headset with hot-swappable batteries, and SteelSeries claims headphones such as its Arctis Nova Elite have batteries you can swap out without losing connection ... so long as you complete the battery transfusion within eight seconds. Not really hot-swappable, but it's a start.
Hot-swappable battery systems have also found a home in various industries. Hospitals and many of their hi-tech devices can't afford to lose power, so many medical centers have adopted medical carts, tablets, and other devices that run on hot-swap batteries. You can also find hot-swap battery packs in devices such as industrial tablets. Not only can these gadgets handle a fall, but they can also keep a charge for extended periods, which is a lifesaver for people who work outdoors or in remote locations. Depending on the success of current hot-swappable battery devices, we might see future products adopt the system. Fingers crossed that Project Helix uses them for its controllers.