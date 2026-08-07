How Do Hot-Swappable Battery Packs Work?

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Most modern electronic devices use built-in battery packs. These components reduce e-waste (or at least the need to recycle batteries), but you have to plug them into a wall outlet or USB port every so often to keep them topped up and functional. However, a new trend is spreading across the entertainment peripheral industry, marrying the best of both worlds.

Hot-swappable battery packs are a relatively new development in power technology that provide devices with a semi-infinite energy source without the need for power cords. Hot-swappable devices achieve this by using two batteries at once. The main power source is a removable battery pack. Once that runs low or dry, you just remove it, which is easy since, unlike the removable batteries that manufacturers once put in smartphones, hot-swappable batteries are easily accessible. Then you insert a fresh battery and charge the empty one. Again, depending on the device, the dongle that lets it communicate with your computer (or another device) can also double as a charging pad.

The main hook of a hot-swappable battery device is its ability to remain connected during battery swaps. Even Xbox controllers, which keep a charge longer than PlayStation and Switch controllers, disconnect while swapping out their AAs. The secret behind the hot-swap system's feat is the aforementioned second battery. Unlike the removable power pack, this secondary battery is built into the device and takes over when the main battery is absent. Think of it like an emergency generator that provides electricity during a blackout. While this secondary battery keeps a device active, it will eventually run out of charge and should be recharged (often via a USB cable) during downtime.