Richard Roundtree Starred In A Sci-Fi Show About Time-Traveling Cowboy Detectives

Most have felt out of place before, but try being Ice McAdams (Richard Roundtree) and his outlaw pals in the forgotten '80s sci-fi series "Outlaws." They just want to roam around the Old West robbing banks and evading the law — you know, normal bandit stuff? However, that changes when a lightning storm zaps them into 1980s Houston — along with the lawman who's hunting them. So, what do our cowboys get up to after arriving in the next century?

hey call a truce and form their own detective agency, of course, leading to dust-ups with the local drug lords, mobsters, and cab drivers. Roundtree is part of an ensemble that includes Rod Taylor, William Lucking, Patrick Houser, and Charles Napier, so "Shaft" fans shouldn't go into "Outlaws" expecting a one-man hero performance. "Outlaws" was seemingly designed to appeal to fans of sci-fi Westerns and detective stories alike. The genre-mashing elements are part of its charm, though some naysayers might be put off by the show's disparate elements and general silliness.

"Outlaws" isn't out to posit scientifically credible time travel theories, but it's great entertainment if you enjoy seeing people being punched in the face. Sadly, "Outlaws" wasn't meant to last, and our cowboys rode off into the sunset while their adventures were just getting started. With that in mind, what led to the show's cancellation?