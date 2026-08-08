Space Missions Are Having An Unexpected Effect On Astronauts' Sense Of Smell

Astronauts have been going to the International Space Station (ISS) on long-duration missions since 2000, and for years have shared anecdotes on how their sense of smell unexpectedly changes while on the ISS, and how overwhelming it can be when they arrive back on Earth. Solid research on this phenomenon is relatively scarce, but the stories told by astronauts point to interesting contrasts in how smell changes when living in the orbiting laboratory. Smells in space can change based on different types of food and can fluctuate between individuals. The ISS takes some getting used to, and astronauts even have to adjust how they drink in space.

The change in smell comes down to two factors, one being the effect of microgravity on the human body, and the other being the consistent nature of the smells that are experienced on the ISS. When in the microgravity environment of the ISS, astronauts experience fluid shifts in the body that occur due to the lack of gravity, which causes fluids like blood to pool in the head. This causes a phenomenon that can only be described as a perpetual head cold that often causes nasal congestion, and this often dulls the astronaut's sense of smell and taste. Astronauts also have to worry about other health problems when adjusting to life in microgravity including muscle and bone density loss, disorientation, and a unique problem called baby feet. Changes in smell seem to vary based on different anecdotes by astronauts, with many reporting the loss of smell and taste, while others recount instances where tastes became more intense on the ISS. Astronauts have even described being able to smell what space smells like immediately after spacewalks.