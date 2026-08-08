How Does Google Maps Know A Business Is Busy?

When you look up a specific business on Google Maps, whether on desktop or in the app, you can see a host of details to help you make more informed decisions. In addition to customer reviews of restaurants, another really neat and extra helpful feature is the option to see how busy a place is on a given day. This applies to retail and grocery stores too, so you can plan out your visit for a less hectic time.

On the Google Business Profile Help page, the company actually tells us exactly how this is done. "To determine popular times, wait times, and visit duration, Google uses aggregated and anonymized data from users who have opted in to Google Location History," the site explains. Google basically measures the number of users in a store or restaurant by looking at the density of phones in the area. That information is recorded and tracked over time to build an appropriate profile for the business.

If you've never noticed this feature, simply tap or open the Google page for any location and reference the "Popular Times" section to see the aggregate date. Look at the "Live" time for a current read on how busy the business is. None of this information is entered manually, and actually, busy times won't even show up on business pages when Google doesn't have sufficient data. But when it does, Google can share popular times, real-time traffic, the average visit duration for customers, and estimated waiting times. It works similarly to how Google Maps predicts traffic on roads and highways.