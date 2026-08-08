What Is The Lifespan Of A Data Center? Longer Than You Might Think

Nothing lasts forever, sang the likes of Guns N' Roses and Goo Goo Dolls. Of course, the songs weren't written about data centers, but the phrase still applies. An average data center stores and continuously circulates large amounts of data, and as such, its components will inevitably degrade. At one point, the tech will also become so ancient it won't be able to keep up with today's demands. Hence, it doesn't make economic sense for operators to provide the facility with a "ship of Theseus" treatment, as an aging data center will eventually have to shut its doors. However, a data center's death isn't as quick as you'd assume — not by a long shot.

So what is the lifespan of a data center? A data center can stay in operation anywhere from 20 to 30 years. While it's a whopping life expectancy figure, that's not the fiscally productive lifespan. A data center in its twilight years is too inefficient, which is a primary reason why a Department of Commerce study (PDF) capped the productive lifespan at 10 to 15 years. Pushing past this range tends to drive up costs. When you add in regular operational expenses (it gets worse because heat waves drive up data center cooling costs), regular maintenance, repairs, and modular updates, costs can spiral out of control quickly.

Despite the fact that binning an out-of-date facility can lead to significant savings (when EM closed one of its Hanford Site centers, it saw $100,000 in annual savings), companies often try to squeeze out a few extra years. But at some point after the 15-year mark, the center will hit a capital expenses brick wall. And guess what? The expenses will go up.