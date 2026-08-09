Is The Steam Deck OLED Worth The Upgrade In 2026?

With Sony eventually dropping disc support and Valve's steep price to get into couch PC gaming with the Steam Machine, people want to know what to do next for a hardware upgrade. The million-dollar question becomes, just what's worth investing in if you're a console, handheld, or a casual PC fan? As it stands, considering a potential digital-only future, people might clamor to get into PC gaming for the flexibility of digital storefronts.

Still, while PC gaming has its upsides, people might not love sitting at a desk 24/7, especially if their day job involves being in an office or in front of a computer. So it's only natural that the Steam Deck is a great prospect for either those who want a ticket in without having to park in front of a monitor or those who want to upgrade their current handheld of choice. But the reality is that if you already own the Steam Deck LCD, it is not worth upgrading to the Steam Deck OLED — the 2026 price hike is a noticeable jump, and this has happened across all major PC handhelds.

So then it becomes whether that $1,000 to $1,600 might be better spent elsewhere on a budget compact gaming rig. For example, there's the Beelink SER8 or the Beelink SER9, which are compatible with SteamOS, assuming you prioritize portability. Decent gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen CPUs and AMD Radeon graphics cards are also decent options for native SteamOS and Windows support.