How Butterfly Wings Could Make Solar Panels Up To 66% More Efficient

If you've ever looked at the wings of a black butterfly and thought that the color is due to some sort of natural pigment, well, the reality is far more interesting. Those wings are made up of tiny scales that form one large surface area, which absorbs 99.94% of the light that hits it, according to ScienceAlert. The scales are capable of letting in more light than they reflect since their surface is "kind of spongy or mesh-like, with ridges and holes." Since the wings reflect so little light, they appear black. This is similar to the difference between black and blue solar panels. Black solar panels are black as a result of each cell being a single silicon crystal that absorbs almost all light. This improved light absorption is why black solar panels are more efficient than blue panels.

In a study published in Solar Energy (via Science Direct), scientists ran a numerical simulation in which silicon slabs, the light-absorbing material of photovoltaic cells used on solar panels, were structured similarly to wings of nine different species of black butterflies with the aim of reducing the amount of surface reflection and increasing light input. According to the results, the amount of light they reflected was reduced from more than 35% to 10%. With less light being reflected, the silicon slabs effectively absorbed more light, increasing the short-circuit current or absolute maximum current produced by the slabs by up to 66%.