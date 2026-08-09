Why Are Phone Charging Speeds Measured In Watts?

To understand why wattage is the best metric for charging, you only need a tiny bit of basic science. The formula for determining electrical power is incredibly simple: watts equals volts multiplied by amps (that's W = V × A for you math heads).

There's an easy way to visualize this, too: think of electricity as water flowing through a pipe. Voltage represents the water pressure, or how hard the water is being pushed through the system. Current, which is measured in amps, represents the volume of water flowing through the pipe at any given moment.

If you only know the water pressure, you don't really know how much water is filling your bucket; you need to know both the pressure and the volume to figure out the total flow. Wattage is that total flow. So by multiplying the voltage and the current together, wattage gives us a single, easy-to-understand number that tells us the total power delivery. And as newer chargers have gained the ability to intelligently adjust both their voltage and amperage on the fly to maximize efficiency, listing a single wattage number became the easiest and most accurate way to tell what any particular charger is actually capable of. Just make sure you aren't charging your phone wrong to begin with.