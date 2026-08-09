How To Control Your LG TV Without A Remote

Your LG TV remote always seems to go missing at the most random times. You know you left it in one spot, but somehow, it's never there when you need it. And when you do have it on hand, you encounter another common problem with the LG TV remote — its intermittent performance. It sometimes loses connection with the TV, refuses to respond to button presses, or stops working altogether.

But just because you have a missing or malfunctioning remote doesn't mean you can no longer use your TV. While it's a natural reflex to reach for the remote, it's actually not your only option.

There are two ways to control your LG TV without a remote. For one, you can use the physical button built into the TV. Or two, you can install a remote app on your phone, then pair it with your TV. We'll walk you through how to use both methods, so you can finally stop worrying about where the remote is.