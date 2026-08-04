Morning Vs. Afternoon: What Time Of Day Is Best For Solar Panels?

In a grid-tied system, the power generated by your solar panels is first used to meet any electricity requirements of your home. This means whatever you are running when the sun is up, you'll use the electricity generated by your own solar panels. However, if your home's power requirements are not met by solar generation itself, grid power is also used. Similarly, when you aren't using much solar power and there is excess generation, it's sent to the grid.

This doesn't typically matter if you live in a place where your utility company offers the traditional 1:1 net metering: If you send 10 units of solar power to the grid from your system and use 10 units from the grid, it basically cancels out. However, several U.S. states have moved away from this and offer "net billing", in which they pay reduced "avoided cost" rates in exchange for the power generated by your solar panels and sent to the grid. Essentially, you get less for solar power and get charged more for the grid power. This makes it sensible to use more of your solar power than the grid power, even if you have to slightly rearrange your schedule of using appliances that use the most power.

Basically, try to use your electrical appliances (whichever can be helped) when your solar system is producing the most power. For example, try to run your laundry load between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. rather than in the evening, when grid power typically costs the most and your solar panels are generating little or no power.