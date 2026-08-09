Is It Safe To Skip Backup When Erasing Your iPhone?

When erasing your iPhone, you'll come across a step asking if you want to create a backup or skip it. But before you tap that Skip Backup button, it's worth considering your situation. If you are switching to a new iPhone and have already transferred your data to it from the old iPhone, then yes, it's probably safe to skip the backup since the data already exists in the new iPhone. If you're factory resetting the phone because you're selling it, trading it in, or fixing a major software bug, and there is no backup on iCloud or your computer, then it's not safe to skip a backup because that will mean your data will be gone forever. If your phone gets stolen and you don't have a backup, you should still remotely erase it through iCloud to protect your data, but you won't be able to restore your photos, messages, and other information afterward.

The backup you create will include your iPhone's configurations, home screen layout, photos, videos, messages, and even your Apple Watch backups. If you're backing up on your iPhone, it will go to iCloud, so ensure your phone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. If you're creating the backup on a computer, you will need a compatible USB cable for your iPhone. On Mac, you will do the backup in Finder, which is the built-in file manager in macOS, but on Windows, you will need to download the Apple Devices application. These backups tend to be large, so make sure there's enough storage on both iCloud and your computer.