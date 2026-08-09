Why Did Google Stop Making Pixel Tablets?
Google has a line of products and services including phones, Google Photos, and Google Maps. It even produced a series of tablets under the name Pixel, the same as its model of smartphones. However, it seems its Pixel Tablet series is no longer in development and follows a long list of other things killed by the company.
Google's mission is to provide ways for people to more easily access useful information through the web and its services. With the death of its Pixel Tablet, users have one less way to find answers to their questions. Now, Google is ending production for its tablets, and it all comes down to people and how they access that information. In an interview with Bloomberg, Shakil Barkat, Google's vice president of devices and services, revealed that the company halted making more Pixel Tablets until it comes up with a worthwhile future for the devices. Google may not see a reason for owners to have a tablet when it essentially does exactly what a smartphone can do.
Another reason may have to deal with users not wanting to keep track of maintenance and upkeep of new products. Managing a smartphone can be challenging enough, but adding more devices, such as a tablet and smartwatch, can add up. If you want a future collector's item, the Pixel Tablet may be worth buying before they are all gone.
Did users like the Pixel Tablets?
The Pixel Tablet may be going the way of the dodo bird, but there are still tablets you can buy that may outdo it. Scan through enough Reddit posts and you'll find there are people that are quite fond of Google's tablets. One of the tablets people enjoyed the most appears to be the Nexus 7. There were several comments saying owners felt that they loved their Nexus 7 and missed owning it. A review on Best Buy says that the Pixel Tablet was exactly what the person needed for their business, and they enjoyed how it integrated throughout the entire Google ecosystem.
The Pixel Slate, on the other hand, is one such Google tablet that doesn't seem to get much love from users. Amazon reviews say the tablet is expensive and that with Google ending support for the Slate in 2027, the user feels it isn't worth picking up. Google is cutting off updates for its Slate tablets next year, and when that happens, users will stop receiving Chrome OS updates.
As Google sunsets the Google Pixel Tablet, at the time of this writing, the official Google store does not have any Google Pixel Tablets available. There is a "get notified" section that, if clicked, will automatically sign you up to receive an email when the tablets are available, if ever.
Where this leaves Apple iPads
As far as the tablet market goes, there are a few others to choose from. If you were thinking about a Google Pixel Tablet but are no longer interested after finding out Google is ending support, you could always go for one of the biggest names in tech: Apple. The company is known for many devices, including the iPhone, iPod, and even the standard iPad, which may be the best iPad for most people in 2026.
Apple and tablets may go hand in hand, as most people associate the word iPad to mean the be-all, end-all tablet. With Google phasing out the Pixel Tablet, people may end up turning to the iPad as it's been a popular device since releasing in 2010. When it comes to choosing another tablet, people may use something that is more well-known and cheaper, too. You can get an Apple iPad for around $449, whereas a Google Pixel Tablet costs around $479.
Still, there are those who prefer their technology to coexist together. A Google Pixel smartphone pairs naturally with a Google Pixel Tablet and Google TV. Those who prefer Apple are more likely to own several to have each one exist together in the Apple family line of products. Being part of a technology ecosystem makes it easier to move seamlessly between devices. With the Pixel Tablets going away, Google has lost just one aspect of that connectivity.