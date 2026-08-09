Why Did Google Stop Making Pixel Tablets?

Google has a line of products and services including phones, Google Photos, and Google Maps. It even produced a series of tablets under the name Pixel, the same as its model of smartphones. However, it seems its Pixel Tablet series is no longer in development and follows a long list of other things killed by the company.

Google's mission is to provide ways for people to more easily access useful information through the web and its services. With the death of its Pixel Tablet, users have one less way to find answers to their questions. Now, Google is ending production for its tablets, and it all comes down to people and how they access that information. In an interview with Bloomberg, Shakil Barkat, Google's vice president of devices and services, revealed that the company halted making more Pixel Tablets until it comes up with a worthwhile future for the devices. Google may not see a reason for owners to have a tablet when it essentially does exactly what a smartphone can do.

Another reason may have to deal with users not wanting to keep track of maintenance and upkeep of new products. Managing a smartphone can be challenging enough, but adding more devices, such as a tablet and smartwatch, can add up. If you want a future collector's item, the Pixel Tablet may be worth buying before they are all gone.